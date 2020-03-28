Dr. Christian Hasney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Hasney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christian Hasney, MD
Dr. Christian Hasney, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hasney works at
Dr. Hasney's Office Locations
-
1
Ochsner Clinic Foundation CAR1514 Jefferson Hwy Fl 4, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-4080
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Health Center - Hancock
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Healthcare Alliance
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Needs Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hasney?
Dr Hasney is without a doubt the best oncology surgeon in this area. I had a very aggressive tumor in a rare location that was very difficult to access. Dr Hasney removed the tumor and surrounding lymph nodes with very minimal impact to surrounding tissue. He definitely saved my life. He is very caring and makes you feel very comfortable, showing an interest as you as a person as well as a patient. He explains everything in detail in everyday terms. He takes as much time as needed, never making you feel rushed. I highly recommend Dr Hasney and his entire team.
About Dr. Christian Hasney, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1659541837
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital (Head and neck surgical oncology, Microvascular reconstructive General Surgery, and cranial base General Surgery)
- Otolaryngology, - Head & Neck General Surgery: Tulane University Hospitals, New Orleans
- Tulane University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hasney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hasney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hasney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hasney works at
Dr. Hasney has seen patients for ENT Cancer, Laryngeal Cancer and Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hasney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hasney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hasney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.