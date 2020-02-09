Dr. Christian Helm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Helm, MD
Overview of Dr. Christian Helm, MD
Dr. Christian Helm, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Decatur, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Nocona General Hospital, WHS East Campus and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.
Dr. Helm works at
Dr. Helm's Office Locations
CBH Physical Medicine & Rehab1713 S FM 51 Ste 103, Decatur, TX 76234 Directions (940) 627-7778Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Nocona General Hospital
- WHS East Campus
- Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Helm?
Caring & very knowledgeable
About Dr. Christian Helm, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Helm has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Helm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Helm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Helm has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Helm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Helm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Helm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Helm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.