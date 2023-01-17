Overview of Dr. Christian Hester, MD

Dr. Christian Hester, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.



Dr. Hester works at Little Rock Eye Clinic in North Little Rock, AR with other offices in Little Rock, AR, Camden, AR and Magnolia, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Corneal Diseases and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.