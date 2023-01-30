Dr. Christian Hettinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hettinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Hettinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christian Hettinger, MD
Dr. Christian Hettinger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Overland Park, KS.
Dr. Hettinger's Office Locations
Kansas City Urology Care10701 Nall Ave Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 386-3163Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hettinger is fantastic! It is amazing what new advances in prostate care have occurred. I feel fortunate to have him as my doctor.
About Dr. Christian Hettinger, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1245249044
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
