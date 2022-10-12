Dr. Christian Hoelscher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoelscher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Hoelscher, MD
Overview of Dr. Christian Hoelscher, MD
Dr. Christian Hoelscher, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Beth Israel Medical Center and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Hoelscher works at
Dr. Hoelscher's Office Locations
-
1
Jefferson Health New Jersey435 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste B16, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- One Net
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoelscher?
Christian Hoelscher, MD takes his time to explain everything. I feel very confident in his analysis and recommendations.
About Dr. Christian Hoelscher, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1063855153
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Beth Israel Medical Center
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoelscher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoelscher accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoelscher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoelscher works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoelscher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoelscher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoelscher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoelscher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.