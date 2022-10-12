Overview of Dr. Christian Hoelscher, MD

Dr. Christian Hoelscher, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Beth Israel Medical Center and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Hoelscher works at Jefferson Health New Jersey in Turnersville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.