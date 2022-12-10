See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Christian Kaufman, MD

Pain Management
4.9 (151)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christian Kaufman, MD

Dr. Christian Kaufman, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pain Management, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine.

Dr. Kaufman works at DOC in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kaufman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Doctors of Cannabis
    5929 N May Ave Ste 204, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 654-4311
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension
Dehydration
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertension
Dehydration
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 151 ratings
Patient Ratings (151)
5 Star
(147)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Christian Kaufman, MD

Specialties
  • Pain Management
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1013955400
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Providence Portland Medical Center|University of Arkansas
Residency
Internship
  • Ou Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christian Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

151 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

