Overview

Dr. Christian Kim, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Saint George's Universuty and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at CK ENDO in Fort Lee, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.