Dr. Christian Kim, MD
Dr. Christian Kim, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Saint George's Universuty and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
Ck Endo1608 Lemoine Ave Ste 203, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (201) 944-8400
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baystate Medical Center
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Great experience every time great staff and a great doctor what else do we look for.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1457580177
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Seton Hall Grad Sch Med/St Michael Med Ctr
- Seton Hall Med Sch
- Saint George's Universuty
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Endocrinology
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.