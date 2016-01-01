Overview of Dr. Christian Kuhr, MD

Dr. Christian Kuhr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Carroll College|University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Kuhr works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.