Dr. Christian Kuhr, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christian Kuhr, MD

Dr. Christian Kuhr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Carroll College|University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Kuhr works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kuhr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bacteriuria Screening
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Scan
Bladder Surgery
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Dipstick Urinalysis
End-Stage Renal Disease
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Epididymitis
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydronephrosis
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed
Kidney Stones
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Uroflowmetry
Adrenalectomy
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Infection
Bladder Stones
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Circumcision
Cystectomy
Cystotomy
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Hypogonadism
Kidney Infection
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Lithotripsy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Overactive Bladder
Pelvic Abscess
Pelvic Exenteration (For: Gynecologic, Urinary, or Colorectal Malignancy)
Penile Cancer
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Stones
Prostatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Testicular Dysfunction
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Hesitancy
Varicocele
Vesicoureteral Reflux
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Christian Kuhr, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1962587774
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Washington Medical Center
    • University Of Washington Medical Center
    • University Of Washington Medical Center
    • Carroll College|University Of Washington School Of Medicine
    • Urology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virginia Mason Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christian Kuhr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuhr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kuhr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuhr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kuhr works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Kuhr’s profile.

    Dr. Kuhr has seen patients for Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuhr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuhr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuhr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuhr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuhr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

