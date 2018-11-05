Overview of Dr. Christian Latham, MD

Dr. Christian Latham, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with National Park Medical Center.



Dr. Latham works at National Park Medical Center in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Ventral Hernia and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.