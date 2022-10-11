Dr. Christian Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Lopez, MD
Overview
Dr. Christian Lopez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Temple University Medical School and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Lopez works at
Locations
-
1
Desert Heart Center3815 E Bell Rd Ste 3400, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 971-2761Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Southwest Desert Cardiology at Happy Valley10230 W Happy Valley Rd # 200, Peoria, AZ 85383 Directions (623) 879-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lopez?
Love him!!!!!
About Dr. Christian Lopez, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1134369846
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Rush University
- Temple University Medical School
- Penn State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez works at
Dr. Lopez has seen patients for Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.