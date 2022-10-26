Dr. Christian Machado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Machado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Machado, MD
Overview
Dr. Christian Machado, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Annandale, VA.
Locations
Inova Primary Care - Annandale7617 Little River Tpke Ste 600, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 256-5680
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely AMAZING !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
About Dr. Christian Machado, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1548754864
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Machado has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Machado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Machado. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Machado.
