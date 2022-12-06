Dr. Machado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christian Machado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christian Machado, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Inst Tecnologico de Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Machado works at
Locations
Heart Cardiology Consultants PC22250 Providence Dr Ste 705, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 465-5955
Heart Cardiology Consultants47601 Grand River Ave Ste C202, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 465-5955
Providence Hospital16001 W 9 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 552-9858
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Can't say enough about the 5 star care that I've received from Dr. Machado! He always listens to my questions & explains everything in detail. He suggested a Watchman procedure, so that I could get off of blood thinners. I was hesitant at first, but he didn't push me. After reading about this procedure & asking others (6 months later), I got it done & I can't believe how happy I am! He's done numerous procedures for me & always treats me the same: with utmost respect & takes time to make sure I totally understand. He listens to me & understands any doubts or apprehensions I have. I've had him come in to the hospital on his day off to reassure me, who does that?? I was told over 9 years ago that I wouldn't live until Christmas, yet here I am. I trust him & could not imagine where I'd be, or if I'd still.be around without him!!
About Dr. Christian Machado, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1780667246
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State Univ
- Wayne State Univ Hosps
- Inst Tecnologico de Santo Domingo
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Machado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Machado works at
Dr. Machado has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Machado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Machado speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Machado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Machado.
