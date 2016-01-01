See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Green Bay, WI
Dr. Christian Maluf, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christian Maluf, MD

Dr. Christian Maluf, MD is a Pulmonologist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from University Auto De Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Androscoggin Valley Hospital, Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center and Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville.

Dr. Maluf works at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Texarkana, TX and Berlin, NH. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maluf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bellin Health Cardiology Associates - Green Bay
    744 S Webster Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 433-3640
  2. 2
    Christus Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine Clinic
    2602 Saint Michael Dr Ste 400, Texarkana, TX 75503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 614-5670
  3. 3
    ASA Clinic
    59 Page Hill Rd, Berlin, NH 03570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 752-2300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Androscoggin Valley Hospital
  • Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center
  • Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Christian Maluf, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548223464
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Auto De Santo Domingo
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maluf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maluf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maluf has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maluf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Maluf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maluf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maluf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maluf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

