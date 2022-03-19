Dr. McElhinney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christian McElhinney, MD
Overview
Dr. Christian McElhinney, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their fellowship with University Of Kansas School Of Med
Dr. McElhinney works at
Locations
St. Joseph Heart Burn & Reflux Center10116 W 105th St, Overland Park, KS 66212 Directions (913) 495-9600
Gastrointestinal Associates10200 W 105th St, Overland Park, KS 66212 Directions (913) 495-9600
St. Joseph Medical Center1000 Carondelet Dr, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 943-2125
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McElhinney and his Nurse Mindy are the most caring and attentive. Their scheduler, receptionists are very accommodating. Maryam (my wife) has been through a lot of pain in the past 7 mos and they have been trying to help her and understand her tummy troubles. They don’t give up on their patients and are empathic. My wife is a big fan of Nurse Mindy as she always listens and returns calls right away. Abdominal pain is hard to treat but I am sure they will find a cure and diagnosis. They try their best to provide a peace of mind to their patients. Best doctor we could have asked for, would be willing to pay out of pocket to see him if needed. Trustworthy, caring, compassionate! Worth seeing Dr. McElhinney.
About Dr. Christian McElhinney, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kansas School Of Med
