Overview

Dr. Christian McElhinney, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their fellowship with University Of Kansas School Of Med



Dr. McElhinney works at Gastrointestinal Associates - Main Office in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastritis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.