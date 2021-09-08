Dr. Christian Meyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Meyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christian Meyer, MD
Dr. Christian Meyer, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center, Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Meyer works at
Dr. Meyer's Office Locations
-
1
The John Hopkins University Department of Oncology1650 Orleans St Rm 186, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (617) 820-3433
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meyer?
Dr. Meyer's has been my oncologist for 3 years and has been excellent. The team overall at JHH has been top tier, and frankly I would not be here with out them! Dr. Meyers has always been compassionate, professional, and straight forward. I would recommend him without reservations.
About Dr. Christian Meyer, MD
- Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1104972835
Education & Certifications
- Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Ctr Johns Hopkins
- University Md Med Sys
- Baylor Coll of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyer works at
Dr. Meyer has seen patients for Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Peritoneal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.