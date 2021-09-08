See All Oncologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Christian Meyer, MD

Oncology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christian Meyer, MD

Dr. Christian Meyer, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center, Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Meyer works at The John Hopkins University Department of Oncology in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Peritoneal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Meyer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The John Hopkins University Department of Oncology
    The John Hopkins University Department of Oncology
1650 Orleans St Rm 186, Baltimore, MD 21287
(617) 820-3433

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beebe Medical Center
  • Sibley Memorial Hospital
  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Peritoneal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Peritoneal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Malignant Histiocytosis Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 08, 2021
    Dr. Meyer's has been my oncologist for 3 years and has been excellent. The team overall at JHH has been top tier, and frankly I would not be here with out them! Dr. Meyers has always been compassionate, professional, and straight forward. I would recommend him without reservations.
    S Black — Sep 08, 2021
    • Oncology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Ctr Johns Hopkins
    Residency
    • University Md Med Sys
    Medical Education
    • Baylor Coll of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christian Meyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meyer works at The John Hopkins University Department of Oncology in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Meyer’s profile.

    Dr. Meyer has seen patients for Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Peritoneal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

