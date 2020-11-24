Dr. Millward has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christian Millward, MD
Overview of Dr. Christian Millward, MD
Dr. Christian Millward, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.
Dr. Millward works at
Dr. Millward's Office Locations
Intermountain Healthcare652 S Medical Center Dr Ste 120, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 251-2678
Dixie State College225 S 700 E, Saint George, UT 84770 Directions (435) 251-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Millward for a non-displaced tibia and minorly displaced fibula fracture. Dr. Millward treated me with exeptional care and patience. I was a pretty a-typical patient as Dr. Millward was following up on an injury I had had a few weeks prior in the Park City area was serving as a middle doctor - taking over for another doctor -- before I traveled to my hometown for Thanksgiving/Christmas. Dr. Millward spent extra time explaining the injury and x-ray results several times. He made sure all of my questions were answered by asking open-ended questions that demonstrated interest in actually providing answers to any question I might have. (e.g. 'What questions do you have?' vs. the pretty standard 'Do you have any questions?'). I also appreciated him introducing the student that was shadowing him. (In prior appointments with medical students present I have felt that the doctor just barely, if at all, introduced their shadower.)
About Dr. Christian Millward, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1205942059
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Millward accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Millward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Millward. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.