See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Saint George, UT
Dr. Christian Millward, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Christian Millward, MD

Sports Medicine
3.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Saint George, UT
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christian Millward, MD

Dr. Christian Millward, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.

Dr. Millward works at Intermountain Healthcare in Saint George, UT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Millward's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Intermountain Healthcare
    652 S Medical Center Dr Ste 120, Saint George, UT 84790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 251-2678
  2. 2
    Dixie State College
    225 S 700 E, Saint George, UT 84770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 251-3600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. George Regional Hospital River Road

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Millward?

    Nov 24, 2020
    I saw Dr. Millward for a non-displaced tibia and minorly displaced fibula fracture. Dr. Millward treated me with exeptional care and patience. I was a pretty a-typical patient as Dr. Millward was following up on an injury I had had a few weeks prior in the Park City area was serving as a middle doctor - taking over for another doctor -- before I traveled to my hometown for Thanksgiving/Christmas. Dr. Millward spent extra time explaining the injury and x-ray results several times. He made sure all of my questions were answered by asking open-ended questions that demonstrated interest in actually providing answers to any question I might have. (e.g. 'What questions do you have?' vs. the pretty standard 'Do you have any questions?'). I also appreciated him introducing the student that was shadowing him. (In prior appointments with medical students present I have felt that the doctor just barely, if at all, introduced their shadower.)
    Caroline — Nov 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christian Millward, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christian Millward, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Millward to family and friends

    Dr. Millward's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Millward

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christian Millward, MD.

    About Dr. Christian Millward, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205942059
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Millward has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Millward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Millward works at Intermountain Healthcare in Saint George, UT. View the full address on Dr. Millward’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Millward. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millward.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christian Millward, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.