Dr. Christian Nageotte, MD
Overview
Dr. Christian Nageotte, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Locations
Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane19401 Hubbard Dr # 103, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 982-8100
Henry Ford Medical Center - Columbus39450 W 12 Mile Rd # 2, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 344-6688
Henry Ford Medical Group-lakeside Pediatrics3500 15 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48310 Directions (586) 977-6208
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
*Dr. Nageotte is very friendly & listen to my problem.
About Dr. Christian Nageotte, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 25 years of experience
- English, German
- 1780785204
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hlth Sys
- Henry Ford Hlth Sys
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nageotte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nageotte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nageotte has seen patients for Asthma, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nageotte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nageotte speaks German.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Nageotte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nageotte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nageotte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nageotte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.