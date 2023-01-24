See All Allergists & Immunologists in Dearborn, MI
Dr. Christian Nageotte, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.8 (48)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Christian Nageotte, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.

Dr. Nageotte works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Novi, MI and Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane
    19401 Hubbard Dr # 103, Dearborn, MI 48126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 982-8100
    Henry Ford Medical Center - Columbus
    39450 W 12 Mile Rd # 2, Novi, MI 48377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 344-6688
    Henry Ford Medical Group-lakeside Pediatrics
    3500 15 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 977-6208

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Henry Ford Hospital
  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
  • Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Asthma
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Treatment frequency



Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Christian Nageotte, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780785204
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Henry Ford Hlth Sys
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hlth Sys
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christian Nageotte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nageotte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nageotte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nageotte has seen patients for Asthma, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nageotte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Nageotte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nageotte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nageotte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nageotte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.