Dr. Christian Nilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Nilson, MD
Overview of Dr. Christian Nilson, MD
Dr. Christian Nilson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Logan, UT. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cache Valley Hospital and Logan Regional Hospital.
Dr. Nilson works at
Dr. Nilson's Office Locations
-
1
Christian Nilson M.D.550 E 1400 N Ste P, Logan, UT 84341 Directions (435) 254-5768
Hospital Affiliations
- Cache Valley Hospital
- Logan Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nilson?
Dr Nilson is awesome. He is so thorough and really takes time to explain everything in detail. You can really tell he cares about his patients.
About Dr. Christian Nilson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1932321460
Education & Certifications
- Moran Eye Center, University of Utah|University of Colorado At Denver
- Georgia Health Sciences University|Medical College of Georgia
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nilson works at
Dr. Nilson has seen patients for Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.