Dr. Christian Nilson, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Christian Nilson, MD

Dr. Christian Nilson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Logan, UT. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cache Valley Hospital and Logan Regional Hospital.

Dr. Nilson works at Northern Utah Eye Center in Logan, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nilson's Office Locations

    Christian Nilson M.D.
    550 E 1400 N Ste P, Logan, UT 84341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5768

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cache Valley Hospital
  • Logan Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
Pterygium
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Cataract
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Drusen
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Floaters
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Stye
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Dec 02, 2020
    Dr Nilson is awesome. He is so thorough and really takes time to explain everything in detail. You can really tell he cares about his patients.
    Tracy Hulse — Dec 02, 2020
    About Dr. Christian Nilson, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1932321460
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Moran Eye Center, University of Utah|University of Colorado At Denver
    • Georgia Health Sciences University|Medical College of Georgia
    • University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
    • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University School of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christian Nilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nilson works at Northern Utah Eye Center in Logan, UT. View the full address on Dr. Nilson’s profile.

    Dr. Nilson has seen patients for Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nilson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

