Overview

Dr. Christian Obah, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Kaysville, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital In Nigeria-M.D. and is affiliated with Mckay Dee Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.



Dr. Obah works at Lifespring Pain Management Center in Kaysville, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.