Overview

Dr. Christian Perzanowski Obregon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sun City Center, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Pontifical University Javeriana S Med|Pontificia Universidad Javeriana and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital - South and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Perzanowski Obregon works at Bay Area Cardiology Associates PA - Sun City in Sun City Center, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL and Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.