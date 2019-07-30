Dr. Christian Perzanowski Obregon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perzanowski Obregon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Perzanowski Obregon, MD
Dr. Christian Perzanowski Obregon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sun City Center, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Pontifical University Javeriana S Med|Pontificia Universidad Javeriana and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital - South and Tampa General Hospital.
Bay Area Cardiology Associates PA - Sun City3920 Galen Ct, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Directions (813) 686-9080Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Bay Area Cardiology - Brandon635 Eichenfeld Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 815-6594Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Bay Area Cardiology Associates PA - Tampa10740 Palm River Rd Ste 370, Tampa, FL 33619 Directions (813) 856-1850Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital - South
- Tampa General Hospital
DR. P IS THE BEST!! HE SAVED MY HUSBAND LIFE!! I WILL ALWAYS BE THANKFUL FOR HIM!! HE HAS A GREAT BEDSIDE MANNER. THANK YOU DR.P ??
About Dr. Christian Perzanowski Obregon, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center|Loma Linda Medical Center|Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Pontifical University Javeriana S Med|Pontificia Universidad Javeriana
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Perzanowski Obregon has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perzanowski Obregon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
