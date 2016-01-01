Dr. Ohagwu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christian Ohagwu, MD
Overview of Dr. Christian Ohagwu, MD
Dr. Christian Ohagwu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Dr. Ohagwu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ohagwu's Office Locations
-
1
Sj & J Chiropractic LLC5820 Old National Hwy, Atlanta, GA 30349 Directions (770) 997-1565
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ohagwu?
About Dr. Christian Ohagwu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1083745046
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ohagwu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ohagwu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ohagwu works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ohagwu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ohagwu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ohagwu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ohagwu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.