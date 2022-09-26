Overview

Dr. Christian Oraedu, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from College Of Medicine|University Of Lagos, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Oraedu works at Surgical Consultants of Central Florida P.A. in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Ileus and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.