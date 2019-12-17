Overview of Dr. Christian Paquet, MD

Dr. Christian Paquet, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Paquet works at Andrew S. Frankel, MD in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Turbinates and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.