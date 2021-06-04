Dr. Christian Pavlovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pavlovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Pavlovich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christian Pavlovich, MD
Dr. Christian Pavlovich, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UCSF Med and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Pavlovich works at
Dr. Pavlovich's Office Locations
Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center4940 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 550-7008Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 550-0013Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Ur0l0gy Clinic601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 550-0013Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pavlovich is an amazingly gifted and talented surgeon who is also a thoughtful and extremely caring Urologist. I had a robotic radical Prostatectomy and my results have been nothing short of miraculous. I had minimal pain and discomfort which were restricted to the period when I had my catheter immediately after surgery. Eight days after surgery when the catheter was removed, I was walking and moving freely without discomfort or any lingering pain or issues. I continue to be way ahead of schedule in my recovery and it is all due to the expertise of Dr Pavlovich as a truly gifted surgeon. I can't recommend him or Johns Hopkins with any greater comfort and enthusiasm.
About Dr. Christian Pavlovich, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English, French, German, Serbo-Croatian and Spanish
- 1902853062
Education & Certifications
- Nci Nih
- Ny And Presby Hospital
- UCSF Med
- Harvard College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pavlovich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pavlovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pavlovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pavlovich has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pavlovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pavlovich speaks French, German, Serbo-Croatian and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Pavlovich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pavlovich.
