Dr. Christian Peccora, MD

Pain Medicine
3.8 (37)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christian Peccora, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Peccora works at Texas Pain Consultant Associates in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Pain Consultant Associates
    16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 550, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (218) 201-8818
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Feb 27, 2022
    I had a positive experience when I saw Dr. Peccora. It was a follow up appointment for back pain to see how my medication Lyrica was helping. I was actually scheduled to see a nurse practioner. Dr. Pecorra saw me instead which surprised me. I had only seen Dr. Chang in my visits there. I told him that I was surprised that he was seeing me instead of the Nurse Practioner. He said that they were running behind and he came in because he had some free time. That told me a lot about this doctor. He saw a need and filled it and was happy to help out. He listened to me and suggested that since taking one Lyrica at night, was not giving me complete relief from pain to try taking 2 each night. For me, that was the key to my relief of pain at night. Which is the only time that it bothers me. I felt that I had his full attention and I thought that he was genuinly interested in helping me. I was very grateful.
    Carolyn Hopkins — Feb 27, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Christian Peccora, MD
    About Dr. Christian Peccora, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1275853830
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham & Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School
    Internship
    • Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Baylor University
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christian Peccora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peccora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peccora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peccora works at Texas Pain Consultant Associates in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Peccora’s profile.

    Dr. Peccora has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peccora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Peccora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peccora.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peccora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peccora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

