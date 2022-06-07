See All Family Doctors in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Christian Peters, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Christian Peters, DO

Family Medicine
4.6 (11)
Call for new patient details
52 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Christian Peters, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Peters works at Christian Peters D.o.p.c. in Tucson, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Christian Peters D.o.p.c.
    6070 W DESERT MARIGOLD LN, Tucson, AZ 85742 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 572-2450

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Peters?

Jun 07, 2022
I've been seeing Dr Peters since the early 80's. He is a kind gentle person. He has always helped me through all my issues concerning my physical body. I really don't know where I would be with out his help. I feel that he has been blessed with his ability to heal. I am 75 now and will continue to see him as long as I can. We are always doing things that cause us to hurt ourselves. I continue to learn how to take good care of my body. Thank You Dr Peter
Noreen Dziat — Jun 07, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Christian Peters, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christian Peters, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Peters to family and friends

Dr. Peters' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Peters

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christian Peters, DO.

About Dr. Christian Peters, DO

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 52 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1811106842
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Peters has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Peters works at Christian Peters D.o.p.c. in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Peters’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Christian Peters, DO?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.