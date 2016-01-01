See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Christian Pizarro, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christian Pizarro, MD

Dr. Christian Pizarro, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LA FRONTERA / DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SCIENCE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Pizarro works at Nemours Cardiac Center in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Pizarro's Office Locations

    Nemours Cardiac Center
    1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 (302) 651-6660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atrial Septal Defect
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Atrial Septal Defect
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)

Treatment frequency



Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christian Pizarro, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, French, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
    • 1982796710
    Education & Certifications

    • Great Ormond St Hosp|University Of Pennsylvania
    • Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
    • Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
    • UNIVERSITY OF LA FRONTERA / DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SCIENCE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christian Pizarro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pizarro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pizarro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pizarro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pizarro works at Nemours Cardiac Center in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. Pizarro’s profile.

    Dr. Pizarro speaks French, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pizarro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pizarro.

