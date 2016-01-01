Dr. Christian Pizarro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pizarro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Pizarro, MD
Overview of Dr. Christian Pizarro, MD
Dr. Christian Pizarro, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LA FRONTERA / DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SCIENCE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Pizarro's Office Locations
Nemours Cardiac Center1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-6660
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christian Pizarro, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, French, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
- 1982796710
Education & Certifications
- Great Ormond St Hosp|University Of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- UNIVERSITY OF LA FRONTERA / DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SCIENCE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pizarro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pizarro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pizarro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pizarro speaks French, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pizarro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pizarro.
