Overview

Dr. Christian Pope, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in N Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Pope works at GERIATRIC OUTPATIENT CLINIC in N Dartmouth, MA with other offices in New Bedford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.