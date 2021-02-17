See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in N Dartmouth, MA
Dr. Christian Pope, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.9 (41)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Christian Pope, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in N Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Pope works at GERIATRIC OUTPATIENT CLINIC in N Dartmouth, MA with other offices in New Bedford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mary E Lyster, MD
Dr. Mary E Lyster, MD
4.4 (20)
Dr. Sandra Fleming, MD
Dr. Sandra Fleming, MD
4.9 (99)
Locations

  1. 1
    Hawthorn Medical Associates
    531 Faunce Corner Rd, N Dartmouth, MA 02747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 996-3991
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:15pm
    Tuesday
    11:30am - 7:15pm
    Wednesday
    11:30am - 7:15pm
    Thursday
    11:30am - 7:15pm
    Friday
    11:30am - 7:15pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Brigham Street Site of Hawthorn Medical
    60 Brigham St, New Bedford, MA 02740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 996-3991

Gestational Diabetes
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 17, 2021
    Such an wonderful person. Always kind, considerate, caring and explains everything so I understand it. He delivered both my children via c-section and did 2 following surgeries. I highly recommend him to all!!
    R.S. — Feb 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christian Pope, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558366419
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baystate Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • EASTERN MAINE MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Franklin and Marshall College
    Undergraduate School

