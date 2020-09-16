Dr. Christian Powell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Powell, MD
Overview of Dr. Christian Powell, MD
Dr. Christian Powell, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COLLEGE AT DUBLIN / NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Powell's Office Locations
Sansum Orthopedic Clinic, Santa Barbara, CA215 Pesetas Ln, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Directions (805) 681-7850
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan

Ratings & Reviews
I feel 20 years younger after my appointment today with Dr.Powell. After 3-4 years of issues, and Doctors , I finally found someone who should be called a Doctor! So much knowledge and patience, he listens... Great answers to all my questions finally... and now have a great plan of attack to find out what is going on after so many years of reduced function and, honestly, fear. Please see him, look no further, even if you have to drive to see him!
About Dr. Christian Powell, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1134310006
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY COLLEGE AT DUBLIN / NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Powell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Powell has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Chronic Pain and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.