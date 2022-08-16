Overview of Dr. Christian Ramsey, MD

Dr. Christian Ramsey, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Ramsey works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery Lexington in Lexington, KY with other offices in Frankfort, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.