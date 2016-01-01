See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Christian Renna, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Christian Renna, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christian Renna, DO

Dr. Christian Renna, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Renna works at LIFESPAN MEDICINE in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Renna's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lifespan Medicine
    2811 Wilshire Blvd Ste 610, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 453-2335
  2. 2
    Lifespan Medicine
    2311 Cedar Springs Rd Ste 150, Dallas, TX 75201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 303-1888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Arthritis
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Renna?

Photo: Dr. Christian Renna, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christian Renna, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Renna to family and friends

Dr. Renna's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Renna

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christian Renna, DO.

About Dr. Christian Renna, DO

Specialties
  • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 44 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1508806738
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OSTEO MED
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Family Practice/OMT and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christian Renna, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Renna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Renna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Renna has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Renna.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Renna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Renna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Christian Renna, DO?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.