Dr. Christian Renna, DO
Overview of Dr. Christian Renna, DO
Dr. Christian Renna, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Renna's Office Locations
Lifespan Medicine2811 Wilshire Blvd Ste 610, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 453-2335
Lifespan Medicine2311 Cedar Springs Rd Ste 150, Dallas, TX 75201 Directions (214) 303-1888
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christian Renna, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OSTEO MED
- Family Practice/OMT and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
