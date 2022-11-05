Dr. Christian Rhea, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Rhea, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christian Rhea, DO
Dr. Christian Rhea, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Rhea works at
Dr. Rhea's Office Locations
222 Medical Office Building222 22nd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (629) 255-2184
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I suffered with debilitating pain from what I now know was Polymyalgia Rheumatica for several months before I was finally referred to Dr Rhea. From the time I arrived until the time I left the parking lot of his office was one hour. One hour! It only took him one hour to examine me, talk with me about all my symptoms, make an initial diagnosis, order blood work, and call in a prescription that gave me relief within 2 days. My daughter was amazed! The blood work was ready within a few days and it confirmed his initial diagnosis. His office followed up with me in a very timely manner. I can't say enough good things about Dr. Rhea. He gave me my life back.
About Dr. Christian Rhea, DO
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1982668976
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- University Of South Carolina & Richland Memorial Hospital
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhea has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhea works at
Dr. Rhea has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhea. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhea.
