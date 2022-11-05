Overview of Dr. Christian Rhea, DO

Dr. Christian Rhea, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Rhea works at Heritage Medical Associates in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.