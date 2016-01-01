See All Oncologists in New York, NY
Dr. Christian Rolfo, MD

Oncology
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Christian Rolfo, MD

Dr. Christian Rolfo, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Queens.

Dr. Rolfo works at Ruttenberg Treatment Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rolfo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Ruttenberg Treatment Center
    1470 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Mount Sinai West
    425 W 59th St Lbby 8, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lung Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Cancer Screening
Lung Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Cancer Screening

Lung Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Cancer Screening
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Colorectal Cancer
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Oral Cancer Screening
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Skin Screenings
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Astrocytoma
Bladder Cancer
Bone Cancer
Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer
Burkitt's Lymphoma
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Liver Cancer
Lymphoma
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Mediastinal Tumors
Medulloblastoma
Meningiomas
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Peritoneal Cancer
Plasmapheresis
Prostate Cancer
Reticulosarcoma
Schwannoma
Skin Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Thoracentesis
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thymomas
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Christian Rolfo, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1134616873
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Queens

