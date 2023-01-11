Overview of Dr. Christian Royer, MD

Dr. Christian Royer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Uptown, Baylor University Medical Center and Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Royer works at Orthopedic Associates of Dallas Llp in Dallas, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery, Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.