Dr. Christian Royer, MD
Overview of Dr. Christian Royer, MD
Dr. Christian Royer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Uptown, Baylor University Medical Center and Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Royer works at
Dr. Royer's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Associates of Dallas Llp3900 Junius St Ste 500, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 823-7900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Frisco Office5575 Warren Pkwy Ste 115, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (469) 800-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Uptown
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Royer after I had a surgery in which the previous orthopedic surgeon said he could remove all of the hardware that he installed from my initial break. He left some hardware in, I got an infection, and that Dr did not take me seriously. Dr. Royer’s care, compassion, and concern for the situation have been ideal. He treated the infection, responded in a timely manner to emails, and ultimately, I needed to have another surgery due to complications from the previous doctor. The surgery was amazingly smooth, professional, and Dr. Royer easily removed the hardware I had been told was previously not able to be found. I couldn’t recommend him more if I tried. I trust him, his experience, and his care choices implicitly.
About Dr. Christian Royer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1255321634
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Royer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Royer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Royer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Royer has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Royer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Royer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Royer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Royer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Royer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.