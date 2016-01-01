Overview of Dr. Christian Sanchez, MD

Dr. Christian Sanchez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Sanchez works at Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.