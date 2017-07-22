Dr. Christian Sanfilippo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanfilippo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Sanfilippo, MD
Dr. Christian Sanfilippo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Beverly Hills / Century City2080 Century Park E Ste 707, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 746-4861
The Retina Partners16500 Ventura Blvd Ste 250, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 788-9333
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sanfilippo is an excellent opthalmologist! He repaired my detached retina. He is very kind, gentle, empathetic and competent. He really cares for his patients and their overall well being. He is a great listener and is great at answering questions. We highly recommend Dr. Sanfilippo
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1851653547
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
