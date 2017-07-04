Overview of Dr. Christian Schunn, MD

Dr. Christian Schunn, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cartersville Medical Center.



Dr. Schunn works at Surgical Associates of Richmond in Midlothian, VA with other offices in Cleveland, MS and North Chesterfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.