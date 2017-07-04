Dr. Christian Schunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Schunn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christian Schunn, MD
Dr. Christian Schunn, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cartersville Medical Center.
Dr. Schunn works at
Dr. Schunn's Office Locations
St. Francis Medical Center13460 Tredegar Lake Pkwy, Midlothian, VA 23112 Directions (804) 379-0029
Vascular Access Center of Bolivar County LLC810 E Sunflower Rd Ste 100B, Cleveland, MS 38732 Directions (662) 579-3484
Surgical Associates of Richmond JW Campus1051 Johnston Willis Dr Ste 200, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 320-2705Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cartersville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schunn is an exceptional physician. I certainly benefitted from his knowledge and skills. He is thorough in his efforts to diagnose my problems. I have never received previously such an excellent experience as I have under Dr. Schinn's medical care. He is easy to relate to, communicates well and in an understandable manner. He is kind and caring. I highly recommend him .
About Dr. Christian Schunn, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, French, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schunn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schunn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schunn works at
Dr. Schunn has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schunn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schunn speaks French, German and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Schunn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schunn.
