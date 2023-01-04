Dr. Christian Schupp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schupp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Schupp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christian Schupp, MD
Dr. Christian Schupp, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Health Science Center-San Antonio|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Schupp works at
Dr. Schupp's Office Locations
-
1
Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine13802 Centerfield Dr Ste 300, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 737-0902
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schupp?
Dr. Schupp is very caring and has a great bedside manner. He explains my issues with my knee in "layman's terms and never makes me feel rushed.
About Dr. Christian Schupp, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1144378084
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine
- University Of Texas Health Science Center-San Antonio|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schupp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schupp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schupp using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schupp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schupp works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Schupp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schupp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schupp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schupp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.