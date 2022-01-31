Dr. Christian Shults, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shults is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Shults, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Washington Hospital Center Corporation110 Irving St NW, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (202) 877-7227Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Mwhc Medicine Subspecialty Practice106 Irving St NW, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (202) 877-7464
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
I had 3 ablations that had not worked, none of the other doctors told me about hybrid or maize ablations. I researched it and found Medstar. I had a high deductible and it was the end of the calendar year. I needed the surgery but did not think it could happen 15 days before the end of the year. Dr. Shults called right away and said we can do this. We all know the crazy schedules doctors have. He called on Dec. 14th and I was in having the surgery on Dec. 17th. I was amazed. I wasn't important, I was a nobody. Yet he helped me and cared about my situation. I can't sing enough praise! I am extremely grateful.
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Emory University
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Shults has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shults accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shults has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shults has seen patients for Partial Lung Collapse, Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shults on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shults. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shults.
