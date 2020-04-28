Overview of Dr. Christian Smith, DPM

Dr. Christian Smith, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.



Dr. Smith works at Mid-South Foot and Ankle Specs in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.