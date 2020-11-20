Dr. Christian Stallworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stallworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Stallworth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christian Stallworth, MD
Dr. Christian Stallworth, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Independence, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.
Dr. Stallworth works at
Dr. Stallworth's Office Locations
-
1
Dental Care Independence3908 S Noland Rd, Independence, MO 64055 Directions (816) 554-7668Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Stallworth Facial Plastic Surgery21 Spurs Ln Ste 120A, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 997-3223
-
3
UT Medicine San Antonio8300 Floyd Curl Dr # 6-B, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9950
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Paramount
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stallworth?
Dr Stallworth’s is a pain free master of his craft. Great bedside manner. The staff is very attentive and professional.
About Dr. Christian Stallworth, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1346424835
Education & Certifications
- Ohsu Hospital and Clinics
- University of Texas Health Center
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- TRINITY UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stallworth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stallworth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stallworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stallworth works at
Dr. Stallworth speaks Arabic.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Stallworth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stallworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stallworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stallworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.