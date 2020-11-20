See All Plastic Surgeons in Independence, MO
Dr. Christian Stallworth, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (37)
Map Pin Small Independence, MO
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christian Stallworth, MD

Dr. Christian Stallworth, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Independence, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.

Dr. Stallworth works at Dental Care Independence in Independence, MO with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stallworth's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dental Care Independence
    3908 S Noland Rd, Independence, MO 64055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 554-7668
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Stallworth Facial Plastic Surgery
    21 Spurs Ln Ste 120A, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 997-3223
  3. 3
    UT Medicine San Antonio
    8300 Floyd Curl Dr # 6-B, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 450-9950

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Congenital Nasal Deformity Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Microtia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Microtia
Mohs Defect Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rhinophyma Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 20, 2020
    Dr Stallworth’s is a pain free master of his craft. Great bedside manner. The staff is very attentive and professional.
    Michael Lynch — Nov 20, 2020
    About Dr. Christian Stallworth, MD

    Education & Certifications

