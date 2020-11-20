Overview of Dr. Christian Stallworth, MD

Dr. Christian Stallworth, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Independence, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Stallworth works at Dental Care Independence in Independence, MO with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.