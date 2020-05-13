See All Psychiatrists in Findlay, OH
Dr. Christian Steiner, MD

Psychiatry
4.0 (12)
Findlay, OH
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christian Steiner, MD

Dr. Christian Steiner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Findlay, OH. They graduated from University of Sint Eustatius and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Dr. Steiner works at Psychiatric Center of Northwest Ohio in Findlay, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Impulse Control Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Steiner's Office Locations

    Psychiatric Center of Northwest Ohio
    1610 Fostoria Ave, Findlay, OH 45840 (419) 429-6480

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Blanchard Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Intellectual Disability Chevron Icon
Intellectual Functioning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    May 13, 2020
    When I go see Dr. Steiner, I feel like he treats me like a person, not a disease. He listens carefully to what I want for my treatment, and gives me advice to help me be at my very best. He is knowledgeable and cautious about drug interactions and side effects, and is very good at teaching me about what I'm putting in my body. I trust him more than any other psychiatrist I have seen. Dr. Steiner is smart, compassionate, and optimistic.
    Wendy — May 13, 2020
    About Dr. Christian Steiner, MD

    Psychiatry
