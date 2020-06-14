Overview

Dr. Christian Stone, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kingman, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Boston Medical Center



Dr. Stone works at Kingman Regional Medical Center in Kingman, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.