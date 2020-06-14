Dr. Christian Stone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Stone, MD
Dr. Christian Stone, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kingman, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Boston Medical Center
Kingman Regional Medical Center3269 N Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman, AZ 86409 Directions (928) 757-2101
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Had the best experience with Dr. Stone. Even though he is far from where I live in the Northwest area. He look at all my meds and blood work and took me off of iron and fish oil pills. I was very impressed with his bedside manners and happy my oncologist referred me to him. Awesome doctor.
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1750308284
- Boston Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson U
- Thomas Jefferson U
Dr. Stone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stone has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stone speaks Arabic and Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stone.
