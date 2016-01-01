Overview of Dr. Christian Streck Jr, MD

Dr. Christian Streck Jr, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Streck Jr works at MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.