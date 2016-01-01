Dr. Christian Streck Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Streck Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Streck Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Christian Streck Jr, MD
Dr. Christian Streck Jr, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion2250 Mall Dr Fl 1, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Mt Pleasant2705 N Highway 17 Ste 100, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Directions
MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christian Streck Jr, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1780809947
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Pediatric Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Streck Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Streck Jr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Streck Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Streck Jr works at
