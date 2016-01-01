Dr. Sullivan accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christian Sullivan, DO
Overview
Dr. Christian Sullivan, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bristol, TN. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Strategic Anesthesia Services LLC235 Medical Park Blvd, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 274-6350
-
2
Gastroenterology Associates135 W Ravine Rd Ste 3-A, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 274-6350
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sullivan?
About Dr. Christian Sullivan, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1659669273
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Dr. Sullivan has seen patients for Constipation, Gastritis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sullivan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.