Offers telehealth
Dr. Christian Thomas, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF JOHANN WOLFGANG / GOETHE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center, Memorial Hospital, Northern Light Mercy Hospital and Pen Bay Medical Center.
Maine Center for Cancer Medicine & Blood Disorders100 Campus Dr Unit 108, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 396-7600
New England Cancer Specialists105 Topsham Fair Mall Rd Unit 1, Topsham, ME 04086 Directions (207) 303-3300
- 3 100 Us Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 396-7600
New England Cancer Specialists155 Borthwick Ave Ste C, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 828-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
- Memorial Hospital
- Northern Light Mercy Hospital
- Pen Bay Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
DR Thomas has treated my stage 4 bladder cancer for almost 2 years. Always honest and reassuring and incredibly smart. I love the guy and thank God I have him by my side to walk me through this horrible disease.
- Hematology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF JOHANN WOLFGANG / GOETHE UNIVERSITY
- Hematology
