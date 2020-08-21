Dr. Christian Turner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Turner, MD is a Pediatric Sports Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Novant Health Pediatric Endocrinology - Midtown201 Queens Rd, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2438
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He deserves 10 stars. Wonderful bedside manner. My teen daughter dislocated her knee tumbling. We normally go to a huge orthopedic practice but decided to try this doctor and I am so glad we did. He explained what her xrays showed to her in a way she could understand and took his time. He had an MRI set up in 24 hours. And called me within two hours of the MRI to give me results and recommendations!!! Unbelievable - I felt like I was back in time where doctors really care about patients! Can’t recommend him and this practice enough!!!
- Pediatric Sports Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1952537185
- Pediatric Sports Medicine and Pediatrics
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
