Dr. Christian Witzke, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christian Witzke, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Tabor Medical Building - Moss1200 W Tabor Rd Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-3930
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- Universidad Central de Venezuela
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Dr. Witzke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Witzke using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Witzke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Witzke has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Heart Disease and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Witzke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Witzke speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Witzke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witzke.
