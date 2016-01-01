Overview of Dr. Christian Witzke, MD

Dr. Christian Witzke, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Witzke works at Einstein Family Medicine at Logan Plaza in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Heart Disease and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.