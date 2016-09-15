Overview of Dr. Christian Wold, MD

Dr. Christian Wold, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Alexandria, LA.



Dr. Wold works at Red River Sinus Center in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.