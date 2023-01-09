Dr. Christian Zaino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Zaino, MD
Overview of Dr. Christian Zaino, MD
Dr. Christian Zaino, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Succasunna, NJ. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Zaino works at
Dr. Zaino's Office Locations
1
Roxbury / Succasunna66 Sunset Strip Ste 400, Succasunna, NJ 07876 (908) 713-8210 Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey279 Route 31, Washington, NJ 07882 (908) 684-3005
3
Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey711 State Route 10 Ste 100, Randolph, NJ 07869 (908) 684-3005
4
Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey222 High St Ste 202, Newton, NJ 07860 (908) 684-3005 Monday 10:00am - 8:00pm Tuesday-Friday 9:00am - 5:00pm
5
Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey95 Madison Ave Ste 101, Morristown, NJ 07960 (908) 684-3005
6
Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey - Hackettstown Urgent Care108 Bilby Rd # 308, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 (908) 684-3005
7
Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey254B Mountain Ave Ste 200, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 (908) 684-3005
8
Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey376 Lafayette Rd Ste 103, Sparta, NJ 07871 (908) 684-3005
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christian Zaino, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1437477411
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago|University of Chicago Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine|NYU Langone Medical Center
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaino has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Zaino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Zaino works at
264 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.